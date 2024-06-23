Vai Price Reaches $1.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $6,771.42 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,140,912 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

