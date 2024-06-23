Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.589 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.28.

