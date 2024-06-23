Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Increased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VCR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,430. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.02.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.