Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

