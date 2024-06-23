Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VEA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

