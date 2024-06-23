Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,913. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

