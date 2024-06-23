Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lifted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

