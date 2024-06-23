Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.