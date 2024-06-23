Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 5,405,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

