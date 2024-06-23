Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.