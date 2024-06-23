Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

