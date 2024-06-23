Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VPU traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. 92,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,434. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

