Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

