Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $597,747.58

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $597,747.58 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00037826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,230,135 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.