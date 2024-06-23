Venus Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.65 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Venus has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00009793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $100.81 million and $5.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Venus Profile
Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,077,118 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.
Buying and Selling Venus
