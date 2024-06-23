Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0588 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $12,155.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.29 or 0.00599730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00116528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00253379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00071925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,663,935 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

