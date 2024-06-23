Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

