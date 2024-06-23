VVS Finance Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $135.98 million and $161,139.34 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,258,637,111,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,776,702,411,234 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

