Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00039561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,063,670 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.