Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lessened by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $198.50. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

