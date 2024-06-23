West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

