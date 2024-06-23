West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,286,000 after buying an additional 3,659,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after buying an additional 1,847,917 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.