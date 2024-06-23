Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Westlake stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.02.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

