Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $318.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $262.41 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

