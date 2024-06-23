WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.22 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.64 million and approximately $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005484 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02206051 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.