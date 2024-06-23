Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Tops $0.0934 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $904,463.20 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 948,455,781 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,701,925.331265. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09293075 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $1,741,732.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

