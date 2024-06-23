Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $86.17 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 151,630,703 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 153,114,495.32094422. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.57667756 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3312 active market(s) with $11,252,946.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.