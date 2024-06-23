Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

XYL stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

