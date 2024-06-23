XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.37 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. XYO has a market cap of $101.95 million and $8.37 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,460.40 or 1.00003338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00076953 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00694019 USD and is up 25.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $5,622,631.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

