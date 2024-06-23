Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 110,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 27,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

