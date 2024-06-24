20,928 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4,728.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.5 %

SSTK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 351,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

