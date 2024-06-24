22,583 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000. Cencora comprises approximately 2.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $236.68. 5,382,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.50 and its 200 day moving average is $227.07. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

