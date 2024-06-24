27,395 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 78,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Intel by 68.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,312,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,128,266. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

