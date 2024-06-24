61,012 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 0.60% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,003 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

FJUL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,842 shares. The company has a market cap of $676.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

