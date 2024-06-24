ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.56

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $328,816.67 and $0.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,658.76 or 1.00658159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077208 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

