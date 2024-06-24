Acala Token Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $69.90 million and $3.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,215.62 or 0.99979728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00074430 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07214764 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,324,603.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.