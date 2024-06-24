Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Issues Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ ACST opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Read More

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

