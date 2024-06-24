Acumen Capital Trims Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Target Price to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
ADW.A opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.