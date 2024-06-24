Acumen Capital Trims Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Target Price to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

ADW.A opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

