Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

