AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 116,101 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 482.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. 4,740,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

