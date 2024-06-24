AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.10. 7,178,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,721,311. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

