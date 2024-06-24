AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.49. 345,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

