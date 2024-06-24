AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

UBER traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.55. 6,568,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,563,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

