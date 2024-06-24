AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.33. 482,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,448. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.