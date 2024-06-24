AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,486. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

