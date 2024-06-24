AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 346,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,975. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

