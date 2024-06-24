AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,554. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

