AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,490,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 396,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $63.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

