AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,355 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,376. The stock has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

