Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$102,624.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00.

TSE AGI opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

